Program note: FOX News coverage Thursday

- FOX 5 Atlanta will air special coverage of Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Comey to Congress: President Trump told him 'I need loyalty'

FOX News' Shepard Smith will host the special report on FOX 5 Atlanta beginning at 10 a.m. FOX 5 Live will also have special coverage during that time for those on the go. That coverage can be found on FOX5Atlanta.com and on the FOX 5 Atlanta Facebook page.

RELATED: Key excerpts of ex-FBI director Comey's upcoming testimony

Because of the coverage, repeat episodes of The Wendy Williams Show and The Real will not air as scheduled Thursday and viewers will not miss any new episodes as a result.