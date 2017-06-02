Missing Atlanta man found Mattie's Call canceled

- Authorities have canceled a Mattie's Call for a missing 40-year-old Atlanta man police said suffers from dementia.

The alert stated Paul Walker was last seen at the Embassy Suites on Marietta Street. The last time he was seen was around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police describe his as a black man, 40 years old, weighing 160 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green and white short-sleeve shirt.

The circumstances surrounding the cancelation of the alert has not yet been released by the Atlanta Police Department.

A Mattie's Call is Georgia's alert system for missing elderly and disabled citizens believed to be in immediate danger.