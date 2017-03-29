WATCH: 3-year-old adorably sings National Anthem

- A Facebook video of a 3-year-old girl from McDonough singing the National Anthem at the Senioa Raceway is super adorable.

Her name is Harper Roberts and, her aunt, Stacey, recorded the heartwarming video Saturday night and posted it to Facebook.

At the end of her song, her aunt said the audience gave her a well-deserved standing ovation.

Harper was selected to sing through a video submission, she said.

We just know Harper’s parents, Steve and Stacy Roberts, are so proud of their little star.