Italy could be first Western country to offer paid menstrual leave

- Italy could soon become the first Western country to offer paid ‘menstrual leave’ to women who experience painful periods.

The country’s parliament has been discussing the measure, which would mean companies have to offer three paid days off each month to women who get bad aches. It’s not the first time this kind of legislation has been mooted, with countries including Japan and Indonesia already allowing women time off.

Experts have previously argued it makes sense as it would make workers feel happier and more comfortable.

