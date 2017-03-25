'Extremely high' pollen counts today in Atlanta

- Allergy sufferers are in for another rough day in metro Atlanta today.

Sunday’s pollen counts are “extremely high,” according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Paul Milliken.

The official count from the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic is at 1826 for Sunday, down from 2258 on Saturday, but still very high.

Check out today's forecast

Let's hope for some more rain to wash away more of the yellow stuff.

RELATED: How to protect yourself when pollen count spikes