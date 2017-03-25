'Extremely high' pollen counts today in Atlanta

GEORGIA - Allergy sufferers are in for another rough day in metro Atlanta today.
#Pollen count down this morning...but still in the Extremely High range today. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl #MAKEITSTOP pic.twitter.com/YXHqxFWBw9— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) March 26, 2017
Sunday’s pollen counts are “extremely high,” according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Paul Milliken.
The official count from the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic is at 1826 for Sunday, down from 2258 on Saturday, but still very high.
Let's hope for some more rain to wash away more of the yellow stuff.