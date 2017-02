Missing Gary teen found safe Facebook Instant Missing Gary teen found safe The 15-year-old girl missing from Gary, Indiana who authorities issued an Amber Alert for Monday was found safe Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Chastinea Reeves was found just before 2:30 p.m Tuesday, according to Gary police. She disappeared around 2 a.m. Monday from the area of 2027 Maine St.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the Amber Alert was canceled.