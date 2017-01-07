Icy conditions cause damage, accidents in metro Atlanta

A tree toppled onto a car on North Druid Hills near Lavista Road. 
 
A tree toppled onto a car on North Druid Hills near Lavista Road. 

Credit: Randy Travis
 
Credit: Randy Travis

A tree toppled onto a car on North Druid Hills near Lavista Road. 
Credit: Randy Travis

Posted:Jan 07 2017 06:10AM EST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 12:26PM EST

GEORGIA - Tree damage and accidents will become more likely Saturday morning as icy conditions continue to grip roads and interstates across Georgia.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted the state overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots and making driving hazardous.

A FOX 5 crew reported heavy traffic due to an accident on northbound Interstate 85 near Buford Drive, located just south of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

Officials say a salt truck overturned on Stone Mountain Parkway, causing delays, and traffic on I-75 south was diverted due to a crash that closed the southbound lanes of the busy highway Saturday morning. 

The icy conditions forced several trees down in the area. 

Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. As an alternative, MARTA officials say their buses and trains are running on their regular weekend schedule, as conditions allow.

