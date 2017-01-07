Icy conditions cause damage, accidents in metro Atlanta

A tree toppled onto a car on North Druid Hills near Lavista Road.

- Tree damage and accidents will become more likely Saturday morning as icy conditions continue to grip roads and interstates across Georgia.

Wind chill not helping with ice issues this morning. Drive with extreme caution. #fox5snow @FOX5StormTeam pic.twitter.com/wudrtoD82D — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) January 7, 2017

Two of the worst areas, with wrecks due to ice: I-75/I-85 is slow, and so is College Park, I-285 at I-85. @googlemaps @SKYFOXTraffic pic.twitter.com/IiErQo7xCd — Katie Beasley (@KatieBFOX5) January 7, 2017

Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted the state overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots and making driving hazardous.

Parking lots icing up in Cumming as frozen precip falls along with the temps @FOX5Atlanta @FOX5StormTeam #fox5snow pic.twitter.com/2TD1rNSqo6 — Chris Rosenthal (@CRosenthalFox5) January 7, 2017

A FOX 5 crew reported heavy traffic due to an accident on northbound Interstate 85 near Buford Drive, located just south of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officials say a salt truck overturned on Stone Mountain Parkway, causing delays, and traffic on I-75 south was diverted due to a crash that closed the southbound lanes of the busy highway Saturday morning.

Winter weather caused this large tree to fall on Underwood Ave SE near E Confederate AVE SE @FOX5Atlanta #fox5snow pic.twitter.com/JWgKnYIsrV — Aiun Nettles (@AiunFox5) January 7, 2017

The icy conditions forced several trees down in the area.

DeKalb Co.: Several reports of ice along I-20 between Turner Hill Rd and Wesley Chapel Rd.#fox5atl pic.twitter.com/hQQ629rodq — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) January 7, 2017

Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. As an alternative, MARTA officials say their buses and trains are running on their regular weekend schedule, as conditions allow.

