Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict in #MeToo era

Reaction to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era:

Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan:

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke, on seeing video of women running from the courtroom weeping and embracing:

Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino:

Jessica Chastain:

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan:

Bill Cosby's GUILTY verdict is a huge win for every victim who was ignored, publicly smeared or silenced. ABUSE OF POWER + VICTIM SHAMING isn't going to be tolerated anymore. To all the women who came forward with allegations against "America's Dad" YOU ARE MY HEROES. — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) April 26, 2018

Susan Sarandon:

With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp https://t.co/5MHTsbp2Bz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 26, 2018

Seth MacFarlane:

The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society. Hopefully this is only the first step forward. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 26, 2018

Larry Wilmore:

More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!! https://t.co/PY4Dl0t1YS — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

Tina Brown:

Bill Cosby going down epic. Finally a conviction. Finally justice. — Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) April 26, 2018

Weinstein accuser Annabella Sciorra, on watching women exit courtroom in tears:

This made me burst into tears. https://t.co/flNBU2TkUT — Annabella Sciorra (@AnnabellSciorra) April 26, 2018

Women's March:

We are relieved to see that an abuser has finally been brought to justice. It should not have taken this long. https://t.co/SBIZQCR9ni — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 26, 2018

Andy Richter:

Heard a man on tv reminiscing about the Cosby of old, & expressing bewilderment over the duality of such a revered paternal figure also being a predator & rapist. Yep. You’re starting to get the point, buddy. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 26, 2018

Padma Lakshmi:

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

Patricia Arquette:

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

Writer Terry McMillan:

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations https://t.co/TKRBKN5Frb Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA's so all of these bastards fall down. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) April 26, 2018

Geraldo Rivera:

#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trail judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2018

Elizabeth Banks:

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

Amber Tamblyn:

Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance. https://t.co/aJ0YaVhwyA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 26, 2018

