- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tapped hip-hop royalty to help lead the charge of repurposing a former jail.

Rapper T.I. will be among the 25-member task force set to convert the jail into a "multi-purpose" center for healing, skill-building, and crime prevention within the community.

The rapper has been an advocate for criminal justice reform while speaking out against police brutality and mass incarceration.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Scrapp Deleon will also join the task force.