- There are big plans for a studio in South Fulton once owned by Tyler Perry.

The studio was the setting for Perry’s hit shows "Have and Have Nots" and "If Loving You Is Wrong" -- and the neighborhood scenes are still there.

The near 60-acre complex is now owned by the Areu brothers.

One of the brothers says he wants to continue making projects keeping the community in mind.

Tyler Perry studios are now at the old Fort McPherson location.

The sale of his former campus to the Areu brothers reportedly makes the pair the first Latinos to own a major film and television studio in the country.