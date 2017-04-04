< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill

Posted May 30 2019 04:44PM EDT weigh in on heartbeat bill" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/major-hollywood-studios-start-to-weigh-in-on-heartbeat-bill-1" addthis:title="Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409893891.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409893891");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409893891-246415281"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409893891-246415281" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/major-hollywood-studios-start-to-weigh-in-on-heartbeat-bill-1">LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409893891" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Netflix blinked first and now other major Hollywood studios say they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the state's abortion law goes into effect. The state is known for its lucrative tax incentives for filming.</p> <p>WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and the Walt Disney Co. followed the streaming service's lead earlier this week, breaking a three-week silence from the big players in entertainment on the controversial law that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.</p> <p>"If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," read a statement from WarnerMedia Thursday.</p> <p>Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020.</p> <p>WarnerMedia productions currently filming in Georgia include the Warner Bros. film "The Conjuring 3" and the HBO show "Lovecraft County."</p> <p>The company said that while working in a state or country, "doesn't mean we agree with every position" made by that territory or its leaders, "we do respect due process."</p> <p>NBCUniversal later in the day chimed in too saying that it expects the, "heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court," but, they added, "If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future."</p> <p>Disney CEO Bob Iger told Reuters Wednesday that it would be difficult to continue filming there if it becomes law. Iger said that the company has heard from people who say they won't work there should the law take effect.</p> <p>Georgia has become known as "Hollywood of the South" or "Y'allywood," and is home base for productions as big as Marvel Studios' superhero blockbusters and shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Walking Dead," which contribute to more than 92,000 jobs in the state.</p> <p>Although individuals in Hollywood had been vocal on the matter and smaller production companies had weighed in on plans to boycott, pull productions or donate money to help organizations fighting the law, as J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele pledged to do with "Lovecraft County," the silence from the big players was conspicuous.</p> <p>Many Georgians, from politicians to the people who work on film sets, worry about the adverse effects of the law. Georgia's Democratic lawmakers and local film workers have urged Hollywood to keep production in the state. Charges dropped against Migos rapper Offset over run-in with fan

Posted May 30 2019 04:20PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:30PM EDT

Metro Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that Migos rapper Offset no longer faces charges in an incident involving a fan's smashed phone at a Target store in Sandy Springs.

TMZ first broke the story earlier this month about the felony arrest warrant and said the fan, Junior Gibbons, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, have since come to an agreement on their own. Gibbons had told TMZ he just wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.

Gibbons originally alleged that the rapper had smacked his phone from his hands, shattering the screen. Gibbons admitted to TMZ he filed a report only to get a new phone and didn't want the Atlanta native arrested. (Courtesy: Clayton County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges dropped against Migos rapper Offset over run-in with fan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Metro Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that Migos rapper Offset no longer faces charges in an incident involving a fan's smashed phone at a Target store in Sandy Springs.</p><p>TMZ first broke the story earlier this month about the felony arrest warrant and said the fan, Junior Gibbons, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, have since come to an agreement on their own. Gibbons had told TMZ he just wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.</p><p>Gibbons originally alleged that the rapper had smacked his phone from his hands, shattering the screen. Gibbons admitted to TMZ he filed a report only to get a new phone and didn’t want the Atlanta native arrested.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago" title="R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.</p><p>Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.</p><p>The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-kid-actor-lexi-rabe-talks-hanging-out-with-robert-downey-jr" title="Atlanta kid actor Lexi Rabe talks about hanging out with Robert Downey Jr." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi_Rabe_talks_starring_in_blockbuster__0_7330146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi_Rabe_talks_starring_in_blockbuster__0_7330146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi_Rabe_talks_starring_in_blockbuster__0_7330146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi_Rabe_talks_starring_in_blockbuster__0_7330146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi_Rabe_talks_starring_in_blockbuster__0_7330146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lexi Rabe (Tony Stark's daughter)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta kid actor Lexi Rabe talks about hanging out with Robert Downey Jr.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lexi Rabe is starting to become a household name after she coined the phrase "Love you 3,000" in "Avengers: End Game." Lexi plays Morgan Stark, daughter of Tony Stark, in the film. </p><p>She and her mom talked about how much fun it was to film the Marvel movie. Not only did she get to star alongside Robert Downey Jr., but she also says she got to hang out at his house and jump on his trampoline. </p><p>Lexi also appears in the latest Godzilla movie, "King of the Monsters." More Entertainment Stories

Charges dropped against Migos rapper Offset over run-in with fan

R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago

Atlanta kid actor Lexi Rabe talks about hanging out with Robert Downey Jr.

Featured Videos

The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again

Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death

R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago

Chadwick Boyd talks food and travel on Good Day Atlanta (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" title="womens team victory_1559247660677.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)" title="rkellymugchildsupport-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. 