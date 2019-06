- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms kicks off a program which will host more than 5,000 young people.

The start of the summer youth engagement program took place at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

Children of all ages participated.

They were able to meet Atlanta Hawks dancers along with several other vendors in the community.

The mayor surprised the kids with a performance from Lil Nas X with his hit single "Old Town Road."