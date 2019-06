- HBO's newest hit show "Euphoria" had its premiere Sunday night.

"Euphoria" follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.

Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Algee Smith, who visited Good Day Atlanta last week.

You can watch "Euphoria" on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.