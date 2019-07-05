“Stranger Things” has been filmed in Georgia since its 2015 debut. Jackson, Georgia serves as the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. And fans may notice such locations as the Georgia Mental Health Institute as the Hawkins National Laboratory site, Bellwood Quarry, Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, for the middle and high school scenes, Emory University's Continuing Education Department, the former city hall in Douglasville, Georgia, the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Georgia, among other places.
RELATED: Georgia-filmed 'Stranger Things' drops Thursday on Netflix
Posted Jul 05 2019 11:54AM EDT
A one-time Alabama police chief who arrested the Allman Brothers Band on drug charges nearly 50 years ago has died.
Longtime law enforcement officer Maryln Cranford died June 26 at age 81. A funeral home obituary announcing his death doesn't list a cause of death.
But the obituary does note that Cranford's "claim to fame" was arresting the Southern rock band in 1971.
Posted Jul 04 2019 09:58AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 10:57AM EDT
Johnny's Hideaway is a staple in the Atlanta community. The club has been seen in movies, music videos, and many celebrities have made appearances.
The clubs DJ, Jack Pena was recently diagnosed with cancer, and he says the Johnny's Hideaway family has been there every step of the way.
Anyone who's been to Johnny's knows a big part of the nightspot's popularity and the multi-generational appeal is due to the skills and sounds of Jack Pena, known as DJ Happy Jack.
Posted Jul 04 2019 08:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 10:58AM EDT
Kelly Price stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss season 9 of Sunday Best.
The singing competition returns after a four-year hiatus with Grammy Award-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host.
Kelly Price will host alongside music artist Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds.