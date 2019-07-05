Johnny's Hideaway is a staple in the Atlanta community. The club has been seen in movies, music videos, and many celebrities have made appearances.

The clubs DJ, Jack Pena was recently diagnosed with cancer, and he says the Johnny's Hideaway family has been there every step of the way.

Anyone who's been to Johnny's knows a big part of the nightspot's popularity and the multi-generational appeal is due to the skills and sounds of Jack Pena, known as DJ Happy Jack.