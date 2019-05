- "Blue's Clues" is back!

Nick Junior released a teaser for the reboot of the popular children's show.

The show mixes live-action with animation and challenges preschoolers to solve problems.

And with the reboot comes a new host.

His name is Josh Dela Cruz, and he stars along with the orginal show's puppy characters Blue and Magenta.

The reboot was announced last year and is scheduled to debut in November.