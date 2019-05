- After the Raptors’ 118-109 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the rapper posted a video on Instagram of him jawing with Stephen Curry. That video included a shot of Drake reaching up to the guard’s hair and appearing to grab something.

Candian born hip-hop artist, Drake's favorite basketball team won game Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, but the former 'Degrassi' star took internet trolling.

Drake whose Instagram handle is "@champagnepapi" posted a video on social media showing him pick a piece of lint out of Warriors player Steph Curry's hair.

According to post the piece of lint is up for sale of Ebay. Drake posted a photo of a piece of lint with the caption, "Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23".

During the Eastern Conference Finals which featured the Raptors, the NBA attempted to limit Drake's theatrics with players and coaches after Drake was seen massaging the shoulders of Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league office had contacted Drake and his management team and asked him to not cross certain lines while he was seated courtside.