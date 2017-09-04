Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child

By: Scott Stucky

Posted: Sep 04 2017 05:59AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05 2017 07:55PM EDT

LONDON - Britain's Royal Family is preparing to welcome a new baby. Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, are expecting their third child. The surprising news came in an announcement from Kensington Palace Monday.

"The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two children, Prince George, age 4, and Princess Charlotte, age 2.

As was the case with her first two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from a severe form of morning sickness, known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She cancelled a public appearance that was scheduled for Monday. Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

