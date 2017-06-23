Burt Reynolds celebrates 'Smokey & The Bandit' 40th Anniversary in Jonesboro

- Burt Reynolds came to Jonesboro to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Smokey and the Bandit this week. It was the second-largest grossing movie of 1977.

What many fans don't know is that the run that took Jerry Reed as the Snowman and Burt Reynolds as the Bandit from Atlanta to Texarkana, Texas and back again in 28 hours, was largely filmed in and around the city of Jonesboro, Georgia.

Jonesboro is hosting the official 40th Year Anniversary Celebration, and the city partnered with the Burt Reynolds Institute, Restore a Muscle Car, The Bandit Run, and the Snowman's Run to Benefit Wounded Veterans to put on the two-day event.

The following is a list of events that will take place in Jonesboro:

● Friday, June 23 at noon - Reenactment of Coors Scene in Downtown Jonesboro.

● Friday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Street BBQ for Bandit Runners. Meal tickets are

$10 and can be obtained by contacting City Hall.

● Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m. - Question & Answer Session at Lee Street Park with Burt Reynolds and fellow cast member Susie Ewing who played Hot Pants Hilliard in the movie. The two cast mates have not seen each other since the movie's premiere in 1977.

● Friday, June 23 at 9 p.m. - Official showing of the Smokey & the Bandit Movie on the lawn of Lee Street Park located at 155 Lee Street.

● Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Smokey & the Bandit festival featuring live sound stage, performances, car show, a Bandit look-alike contest judged by Hot Pants Hilliard Susie Ewing and much more.

"I'm excited about this event! What better way to commemorate such an amazing movie than with the star himself, Burt Reynolds," said Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day.