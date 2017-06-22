TMZ: Bill Cosby to tour educating youth how to avoid sexual assault accusations

Bill Cosby is planning a series of town halls over the summer to educate young people about sexual assault, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Cosby's spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, told "Good Day Alabama" that he's planning on teaching how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow.

According to Wyatt, Cosby will start his tour in July.

Bill Cosby, the comedian and actor once known as "America's Dad" for his TV role as paternal Dr. Cliff Huxtable, avoided a conviction on Father's Day weekend as a jury declared itself hopelessly deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago.