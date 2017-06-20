TMZ: Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep dead at 42

(TMZ.com) - Prodigy, one half of Mobb Deep, has died in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

He's battled health problems for years, most notably suffering from sickle cell, but right now the cause of death is unknown.

Prodigy was in Vegas over the weekend performing with the "Art of Rap" tour ... with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T to name a few. Mobb Deep performed Saturday night.

Prodigy and his partner Havoc formed Mobb Deep in NYC in the early 90s. Their biggest hits include "Quiet Storm" and "Shook Ones."

He was 42.

Tune in to TMZ on TV weekdays Monday through Friday (check http://www.tmz.com/when-its-on for syndicated/local listings at the bottom of the page)