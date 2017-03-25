Arnold Schwarzenegger shuts down troll on Special Olympics post

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 25 2017 12:32PM EDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 03:30PM EDT

AUSTRIA - On Facebook earlier this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video with winners at Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

The saved Snapchat video said, "These guys inspire me!" as he talked about how the athletes behind him were winners in the winter games.

One internet troll attempted to turn the touching moment into a sour one, when he posted a comment referring to the athletes using the "r-" word.

Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to teach the troll a lesson, and demolish him with a quick paragraph.

The comment has since been deleted, but the interaction was screenshot by many.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories