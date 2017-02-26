24 hour Facebook Live cancer benefit raises money and spirits for patient Entertainment 24 hour Facebook Live cancer benefit raises money and spirits for patient Friends put on a 24-hour Facebook Live cancer benefit event to help fundraiser for cancer patient. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- Getting diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer can make someone feel pretty alone, but despite the enormous challenges, Katrina Ryan says the blessings have been pouring in from friends all over.

Those friends include Josh Schultz and Keith Obit, and although they met Ryan less than a year ago on a movie set, they say her positive energy is so overwhelming, you can't help but fall in love with her.

That's why the two started a 24-hour Facebook Live cancer benefit for Katrina. Schultz said the event was much more than just a fundraiser.

Ryan, a nurturer by nature, says she's so touched, even surprised, as others' generosity.

With unwavering support from her friends and even strangers, her loving husband says somehow, Ryan's light has actually grown in the darkest of times.