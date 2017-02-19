Morehouse College honors Usher, Tyler Perry, others

- Morehouse College honored three entertainment icons, Tyler Perry, Usher Raymond and Jon Platt, during its 29th annual student scholarship event Saturday night.

The “A Candle in the Dark Gala” was held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta as part of Morehouse’s 150th anniversary celebration festivities. The ceremony recognized five men who are leaders in their professions.

The honorees included: entertainment giant Tyler Perry, an actor, director, writer, producer, and philanthropist; Usher Raymond, a Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer, actor and businessman; Jon Platt, President and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Inc. who signed Usher, Jay Z, and Beyoncé as young rising stars; Jonathan Walton '96, Harvard Divinity School professor of religion and society; and Theodore Colbert III '96, a Chief Information Officer at Boeing.

Perry, Raymond and Platt received Candle Awards for their excellence, and the other honorees were given Bennie Awards in recognition of their accomplishments as graduates of Morehouse.

