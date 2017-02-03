Zac Brown Band to headline Super Bowl pregame festivities

- Atlanta-based Zac Brown Band will headline Super Bowl LI pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston this weekend.

Big announcement from the @nfl today @zacbrownband will headline pregame festivities at NRG Stadium Sunday. #falconsonfox5 pic.twitter.com/lPllH7hjME — Good Day Atlanta (@GoodDayAtlanta) February 3, 2017

The Atlanta-based band will perform Sunday before the game at the NFL Tailgate Party. The event will begin with Indie-pop group Fitz and the Tantrum followed by Zac Brown Band.

The pre-game concert will include a performance of “My Old Man,” which is the first single from Zac Brown Band’s upcoming album “Welcome Home.”

Zac Brown, who was born in Atlanta and grew up in Cumming, said on Twitter he’ll be cheering for his hometown during the game.

Georgia native Luke Bryan, who will perform the National Anthem, said in a news conference Thursday he’ll also be pulling for Atlanta.

Bryan was joined at the news conference by Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

You can watch the pre-game performances live on FOX 5.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com