Yolanda Adams to perform at Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3 at Lakewood Church will feature performances by Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Anthony Hamilton & the Hamiltones, Lalah Hathaway, BJ the Chicago Kid, Damien Escobar and the NFL Players Choir.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, which begans at 7:30 p.m., will bring together Super Bowl champions and Pro Bowl players with Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian, gospel and mainstream music acts on one stage. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the NFL Players Care Foundation.

For more information about the event, visit http://superbowlgospel.com/celebration/.