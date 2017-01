Grumpy old men is a lie Entertainment Grumpy old men is a lie A new study says people get nicer the older they get. Really, tell that to Mrs. Jenkins down the hall!

The University of Cambridge studied brain imaging and personality traits of over 500 people and found that people got less grumpy with age. Love you, nana!

The study also found that subjects got less neurotic, more responsible and more agreeable with time.

Hey, if you’re gonna have back problems and wrinkles might as well have a good attitude about it. Right?