List of Super Bowl LI week events open to the public

- All of the following events during Super Bowl LI week are open to the public...but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are all in your budget. Admission prices range from free to $20,000 for a celebrity cabana that can hold fifteen guests. Which among these events are calling your name?

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Super Bowl LIVE

3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Discovery Green

Game City Showcase - Theater District Houston

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Various locations

Business Connect Celebration

6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis Kids Day

10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Super Bowl LIVE

3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Discovery Green

Game City Showcase - EaDo

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Various locations

Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Super Bowl LIVE

(including free concert featuring Solange, Robert Glasper and Lizzo)

3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Discovery Green

Legends for Charity

5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Marriott Marquis Houston

Game City Showcase - Houston Museum District

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Various locations

The Big Texas Party

7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Silver Street Studios

Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers concert

7 p.m.

Club Nomadic

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars

7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Irish Cowboy

Houston Power Party

10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Pastorini’s Super Party 2017

(includes concert featuring Mark Chestnutt and Tracy Byrd)

8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday

Redneck Country Club

Friday, Feb. 3

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Super Bowl LIVE

(including free concert featuring Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves and Robert Ellis)

10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Discovery Green

DraftKings Antonio Brown Super Slam

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Joe K. Butler Sports Complex

Bruno Mars concert

7 p.m.

Club Nomadic

Leather & Laces

9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday

Hughes Manor

Saturday, Feb. 4

Taste of Katy Chili Bowl and Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rhodes Stadium

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Super Bowl LIVE

(including free concert featuring ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers)

10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Discovery Green

Taste of the NFL

7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Gertner Fields at University of Houston campus'

Professional Football Players Mothers Association Super Bowl Gala in H-Town

8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston - Greenway Plaza



Sunday, Feb. 5

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Super Bowl LIVE

(including free concert featuring ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers)

10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Discovery Green

NFL Alumni Official Gameday Brunch

11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

The Players Tailgate

12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Mike Calvert Toyota

Super Bowl LI

5:30 p.m.

NRG Stadium