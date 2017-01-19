Full Super Bowl LIVE concert schedule Entertainment Full Super Bowl LIVE concert schedule The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee has released the full concert schedule for Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, the nine-day free festival at Discovery Green in downtown Houston during the week of Super Bowl LI.

- The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee has released the full concert schedule for Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, the nine-day free festival at Discovery Green in downtown Houston during the week of Super Bowl LI.

Each Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon performer is from the Lone Star State.

"From the very beginning, our goal for Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon was to be a celebration of football and the city of Houston," said Host Committee President and chief executive officer Sallie Sargent. "With so many performers from the Houston area and Texas, we believe we have accomplished this. This is an amazing lineup of performers that will entertain our guests at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon. I couldn't be happier and I believe the audience will be extremely pleased as well."

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will feature the main concert stage located in front of the Toyota Center in the city block bordered by LaBranch, Clay, Austin and Polk streets and the second stage will be located in Discovery Green near the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Ryan Bingham, Blue October, Lecrae, Hayes Carll, Grupo Fantasma and Los Skarnales are among the top names added to the list of performers at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon. Acts that were already scheduled to perform at the event include Solange, Robert Glasper, Lizzo, Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves, Robert Ellis, ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers.