2017 Academy Award nominations announced

The Atlanta-filmed movie "Hidden Figures" has landed an Academy Awards nomination for

best picture, the organization announced Tuesday.

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," "Arrival," "Manchester by the Sea," "Hell or High Water," "Lion," "Fences," "Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.



"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

Here's a full list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture: "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "La La Land," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight."