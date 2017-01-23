Matt LeBlanc's daughter hates 'Friends' Entertainment Matt LeBlanc's daughter hates 'Friends' Matt LeBlanc‘s kid is not Friends with Joey Tribbiani.

The 49-year-old actor revealed his 12-year-old daughter Marina is not a fan of the iconic TV show. How you doin’?

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, LeBlanc disclosed she’s like many tweens and just doesn’t find her parent hip.

“I don’t think she thinks I’m too cool,” he said. “I think her friends at school are watching Friends now, that’s about the age they get into it, but she, she can’t be bothered. She just couldn’t care less.” No one told you life was gonna be this way!

The Man With a Plan star shares Marina with ex-wife Melissa McKnight. The pair married in 2003 and split three years later.

Despite Marina’s aversion to Must See TV, there’s no question Matt will always be there for her!

Which is your favorite Friends episode?