Restaurant employee apologizes to Bo Bice over 'white boy' comment Entertainment Restaurant employee apologizes to Bo Bice over 'white boy' comment The Popeye's employee who's accused of calling former American Idol contestant Bo Bice a "white boy," is telling her side of the story.

Brooke Harpe said she meant no harm by her comment, but understands why Bice would be upset and that’s why she’s giving a public apology.

She doesn’t even remember saying it. It wasn’t until a few days later that she even remembered saying those words.

Brooke Harpe said when Bo Bice came in, they were slammed. Another employee asked whose order was up and Brooke says that’s when she said “the white boy.”

“I didn’t mean any harm by it; I was just trying to get him his order,” said Harpe.

Harpe didn’t have to come forward and admit she’s the employee Bo Bice was talking about, but she said she wanted to, to clear the air.

“I just want everyone to know I’m sorry,” said Harpe.

Brooke said at the time, she didn’t even know she’d upset anyone. It was until two days after Bice posted his experience on Facebook that she realized she was at the center of the controversy.

“When I came into work on Sunday my managers told me about the situation and asked if I said it. I said no, no, no I didn’t say it because it was Friday and I totally forgot because nothing happened afterwards,” said Harpe.

Brooke said they were busy that day, and she honestly didn’t remember saying it initially, but when she thought back on that day, she realized she did.

“I just remember one of the cashiers and says who does the order go to and I accidentally said it,” said Harpe.

Brooke said she kept on taking orders, unaware she offended anyone.

“If he would have kindly asked for a manager, I would have kindly apologized for my mistake. And I’m pretty sure the managers would have taken care of the situation before it had even escalated into a big as it has gotten,” said Harpe.

Bo Bice wouldn’t talk on camera, but said her apology means a lot and he has no hard feelings toward Brooke.

“That definitely does make me feel a little better cause considering his feelings about what I saw on the news, I could imagine how it made him feel,” said Harpe.

