T.I. visits CHOA, passes out presents to sick children

ATLANTA - It's the season for giving. So many celebrities are out doing just that.
Thursday rapper T.I. continued to spread holiday cheer at children's healthcare of Atlanta.
Special S/O to my Lil Guy Deandre.He's completed his final treatment & has officially kicked Cancers Ass for Christmas 🎄!!!! God is Great!!! pic.twitter.com/pxkS91K3KB— T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2016
The Atlanta native made surprise stops around the city to hand out toys and Christmas gifts to children.
Rapper and actor @Tip brought holiday cheer (and a whole lot of gifts!) to our kids. pic.twitter.com/ACwPrAT43m— Children's (@childrensatl) December 22, 2016
Over the weekend, T.I. also joined two Atlanta doctors to hand out gifts to children.