<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419540185" data-article-version="1.0">'The Lion King' rules box office</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='The Lion King' rules box office&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/-the-lion-king-rules-box-office" data-title="'The Lion King' rules box office" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/-the-lion-king-rules-box-office" addthis:title="'The Lion King' rules box office"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419540185.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419540185");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419540185-419540696"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419540185-419540696" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-419540185" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - If there was any doubt that the 2019 box office belonged to the Walt Disney Co., this weekend put an end to it. Not only did its photorealistic remake of "The Lion King" devour opening weekend records for the month of July and PG-rated films, but "Avengers: Endgame" also crept past "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time.</p> <p>"The Lion King" this weekend roared into 4,725 North American theaters, where it grossed a stunning $185 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Although reviews were mixed for Jon Favreau's remake of the 1994 animated film, audiences still turned out in droves to hear the A-list voice cast, from Beyoncé to Donald Glover, and see the innovative technology that made the film possible.</p> <p>"We've had a spectacular run this weekend," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's president of distribution. "We really did know we had something special with ("The Lion King") given its popularity with fans of all ages."</p> <p>Industry experts had pegged "The Lion King" for a $150 million opening, which turned out to be far too modest a projection. Instead, with $185 million, Disney got a few records to boast about: It's the ninth-biggest opening of all time, a July record (unseating "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"), and a PG-rating record (taking over from "The Incredibles 2").</p> <p>It's the second time this year a beloved Disney brand has overwhelmed a tepid critical response. "Aladdin," which is still in the top 10 after nine weeks in theaters, has made $989 million globally.</p> <p>"Certain brands have so much goodwill and equity," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "Reviews clearly didn't matter at all."</p> <p>And, having opened in China a week early, "The Lion King" has amassed over $531 million in just 10 days. Audiences also embraced large format and 3D for the event film: 36% of that total came from 3D showings and $25.2 million from IMAX.</p> <p>This is just the latest in a long string of wins for Disney, which now holds five of the top six spots for the year. It's evident even in this weekend's charts. Five weeks in, "Toy Story 4" is still at No. 3 with an additional $14.6 million (behind "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which slipped to second in its third weekend with $21 million). The Pixar sequel has grossed $859.4 million globally. More Entertainment Stories

Atlanta's Jeff Dauler and wife Callie launch new podcast 'The Upside'
By Katie Burk, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 26 2019 06:37AM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 11:10AM EDT

Longtime Atlanta radio personality and comedian Jeff Dauler and his wife, Callie, announced the launch of their new podcast this week.

The Upside Podcast with Callie and Jeff quickly garnered positive feedback after being released on Tuesday. It has since gained nearly 2,000 5-star reviews and even ranked in Apple Podcast's top shows less than 24 hours after it was announced.

"I knew we would be successful. I just didn't know we would be this successful this quickly," Jeff told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "The world is craving authentic positivity. It sounds cheesy, but it is truly an honor to be able to brighten people's day, make them laugh and give them some encouragement as they deal with life. I just didn't know we would be this successful this quickly," Jeff told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "The world is craving authentic positivity. It sounds cheesy, but it is truly an honor to be able to brighten people's day, make them laugh and give them some encouragement as they deal with life. You have 100 people there who are all ready to get on with their day and get home."

---

You can now buy Central Perk coffee to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Friends'
By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 09:49PM EDT

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf promises that it'll be there for you with its new line of drinks inspired by the popular sitcom "Friends."

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is partnering up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create special edition Central Perk coffee and tea products, named after the show's legendary coffee shop. A 12-ounce bag of medium or dark roast coffee, or a tin of 20 black tea bags costs $9.95.

According to the company , the Central Perk medium ground roast has a nutty aroma and a sweet, smooth finish that will "make you feel like you're sipping a java from Central Perk." The Central Perk dark whole roast is a rich, aromatic coffee with sweet, chocolate undertones, while the Central Perk black tea is blended with bright citrus to create a sweet and refreshing flavor. Consumer Products to create special edition Central Perk coffee and tea products, named after the show’s legendary coffee shop. A 12-ounce bag of medium or dark roast coffee, or a tin of 20 black tea bags costs $9.95.</p><p>According to the company , the Central Perk medium ground roast has a nutty aroma and a sweet, smooth finish that will “make you feel like you’re sipping a java from Central Perk.” The Central Perk dark whole roast is a rich, aromatic coffee with sweet, chocolate undertones, while the Central Perk black tea is blended with bright citrus to create a sweet and refreshing flavor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/pork-belly-bao-recipe-with-pineapple-salsa-from-bullyboy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_20190726145602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pork belly bao recipe with pineapple salsa from Bullyboy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-full-throttle-roadhouse"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/P%20BWB%20187%20FULL%20THROTTLE%20ROADHOUSE%208A_00.02.02.02_1564143508835.png_7551023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BWB 187 FULL THROTTLE ROADHOUSE 8A_00.02.02.02_1564143508835.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burgers with Buck: Full Throttle Roadhouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/door-to-door-salespeople-selling-dna-test-scam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/DNA%20test%20scam_1564143846581.jpg_7551036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The DNA test scam gathers personal identifying information and rips off the government." title="Community targeted by latest scam"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Door-to-door salespeople selling DNA test scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/search-for-fugitive-ex-attorney-richard-merritt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Search_for_fugitive_ex_attorney_Richard__0_7550788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Search_for_fugitive_ex_attorney_Richard__0_20190726032616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for fugitive ex-attorney Richard Merritt</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-s-body-found-in-front-yard-of-vacant-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man's body found in front yard of vacant home in Clayton County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-s-jeff-dauler-and-wife-callie-launch-new-podcast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/The%20Upside_1564153496607.png_7551607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/The%20Upside_1564153496607.png_7551607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/The%20Upside_1564153496607.png_7551607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/The%20Upside_1564153496607.png_7551607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/The%20Upside_1564153496607.png_7551607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta's Jeff Dauler and wife Callie launch new podcast 'The Upside'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-26-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 26, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/rock-icon-mick-jagger-turns-76" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/mick%20jagger_1564151874618.jpg_7551474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/mick%20jagger_1564151874618.jpg_7551474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/mick%20jagger_1564151874618.jpg_7551474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/mick%20jagger_1564151874618.jpg_7551474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/mick%20jagger_1564151874618.jpg_7551474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rock icon Mick Jagger turns 76</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/pitt-dicaprio-and-robbie-reconcile-a-changing-hollywood-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Pixabay_Popcorn_072219_1563803587816_7538649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie reconcile a changing Hollywood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 