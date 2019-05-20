Sesame Workshop, which is the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, announced a new initiative to offer support for children in foster care, along with new characters on the show that depict a foster family.
The initiative features three new characters: Karli, who is a young Sesame Street Muppet in foster care, as well as her “for-now” parents Dalia and Clem, according to a Sesame Workshop press release . The initiative also aims to support foster parents and providers who serve foster families.
“Fostering a child takes patience, resilience, and sacrifice, and we know that caring adults hold the power to buffer the effects of traumatic experiences on young children,” said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop.