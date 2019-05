- A new reality series from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals puts mothers who raise sick kids in the spotlight.

“Real Moms” debuted May 10, and new episodes are available at 9 a.m. Fridays through mid-July.

“Raising kids is hard. Raising kids with life-altering medical issues ... well, that’s motherhood on another level. Meet women, connected by the common bond of raising sick kids, in this new reality series.

“As one husband says, ‘It’s the most amazing club no one wants to sign up for.' "

You can watch the trailer here: