Do you love Southern fried chicken? Cracker Barrel is offering up free drumstick pool floats to people with the best chicken-inspired saying or pun.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store added Southern fried chicken to its menu and as a way to celebrate, it’s giving out the floats in a contest of wit for a limited time.

Starting Wednesday at noon (EST), anyone who wants a drumstick-shaped pool float that is bitten off on the edge can head to crackerbarrel.com/chickenisms . Eager fried poultry fans simply submit a witty chicken-inspired pun or phrase to enter the contest. Winners of the coveted fried pool accessory will be announced the week of June 24.