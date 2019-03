March 9-23

Atlanta Science Festival

Free

The Atlanta Science Festival is an annual public celebration of local science and technology. Curious people of all ages will explore the science and technology in our region and see how science is connected to all parts of our lives. Visit for more information, https://atlantasciencefestival.org/

March 16

Shamrock N Roll Road Race

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend at the 15th Annual Shamrock 'N Roll Road Race put on by The Junior League of Atlanta on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Atlantic Station. Adorn yourself and your pets in festive St. Patty’s Day attire, and come run or walk our 5K and 10K routes set within Atlantic Station! This race is dog and stroller friendly and has something for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.jlatlanta.org/shamrock-n-roll-road-race/

April 6 – 7

Spring Festival on Ponce

Free

The event will feature over numerous displays of local and regional fine art and crafts at Olmsted Linear Park. Along with the unique art displays, there will be a children’s area, local gourmet food trucks, beverages and a stage for musical performances.

April 27

ALL ABOUT KIDS EXPO at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

Free

This free expo focuses on sharing essential resources for families regarding health & wellness, education, safety, child care, summer fun, entertainment options and other important family-related topics. For more information, visit http://scnievents.com/kids_expo/

May 11-12

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Free

Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts, a children's area and gourmet food trucks. Local acoustic musicians will also be present.

Have an event you would like added to our calendar? Send us an email: atlantacommunity@foxtv.com!