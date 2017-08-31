Atlanta Heart Walk 2017

The American Heart Association will hold its annual Metro Atlanta Heart Walk on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at The Georgia World Congress Center Yellow Lot. The walk encourages people to put their health first and become more physically active, and for employers to be catalysts for change in creating a healthier culture within the work environment. A small change can make a huge difference for generations to come.

That’s why we’re excited to partner with this event, so we call can become healthy for good! In addition to FOX 5, other corporate sponsors include Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Delta Air Lines, Brasfield & Gorrie, General Contractors and Wellstar.

Event Schedule - Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

6 a.m. - Vendor/sponsor set-up

7 a.m. - Company tents open/festivities begin

8 a.m. - Opening ceremonies

8:30 a.m. - 5k Walk begins

11 a.m. - Festival closes

To learn more and register, visit www.metroatlantaheartwalk.org. You can also read about last year's event.