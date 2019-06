- A crash involving multiple cars, ended with a Clayton County Police officer injured and in the hospital Saturday evening.

The accident happened near a WalMart located near the intersection of GA-85 and Lamar Hutcheson Parkway.

According to Clayton County Fire, the accident involved three cars. The officer and two people in a separate car were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

-----

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.