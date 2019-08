- Two teenagers were shot near Lakewood Stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities told FOX 5, the shooting happened after some sort of fight broke out between two teenage males.

One victim was taken to the hospital by a private citizen while the other victim was transported by Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the teens is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are searching the area for the suspected shooter.

-----

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.