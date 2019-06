- The DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur appeared to have been evacuated late Tuesday afternoon after reported a suspicious package.

Details surrounding the reported suspicious package were not immediately available.

Officials say they are asking folks to stay out of the area and are restricting traffic in the area.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and saw emergency crews blocking off the intersections around the courthouse.

FOX 5 crews at the scene saw several courthouse employees outside. They eventually were let back in around 5 p.m.

