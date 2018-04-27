Suspect in custody after standoff in Centerville
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after police say he shot a police officer and barricaded himself inside his home in Centerville, Georgia.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a police standoff in Centerville, Georgia near the Macon area.
Authorities say Officer Jeremy Mashuga was responding to a domestic violence call on Church Street Friday night.
That's when the suspect, 45-year-old Perry Bagget, opened fire on the officer, investigators say.
The GBI is now saying they have Bagget in custody after the hours-long standoff.
According to the Macon FOX affiliate WGXA, roads surrounding the area of blocked and cars were being turned away at the time.
Officer Mashuga was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. His injuries are expected to be nonlife-threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates.