Suspect in custody after standoff in Centerville

- A man is in custody after police say he shot a police officer and barricaded himself inside his home in Centerville, Georgia.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a police standoff in Centerville, Georgia near the Macon area.

Authorities say Officer Jeremy Mashuga was responding to a domestic violence call on Church Street Friday night.

That's when the suspect, 45-year-old Perry Bagget, opened fire on the officer, investigators say.

The GBI is now saying they have Bagget in custody after the hours-long standoff.

According to the Macon FOX affiliate WGXA, roads surrounding the area of blocked and cars were being turned away at the time.

Officer Mashuga was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. His injuries are expected to be nonlife-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates.