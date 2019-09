- At least 15 people were sent to the hospital after a major accident involving multiple cars shut down I-20 eastbound just near I-285 on Saturday night.

According to Atlanta Police, EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue transported around 15-20 to the hospital.

The accident caused all lanes of I-20 to close, but lanes did reopen later Saturday night.

Details about the victims were not immediately made available.

Officials are investigating what caused the accident.

