- Police confirm streets are blocked off after in the area of a DeKalb County Kroger, after a bomb threat.

The Kroger is located in the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway near the intersection of Wesley Chapel in unincorporated Decatur.

This is the scene on Flat Shoals Parkway and Wesley Chapel Road where the roadway is being blocked by police. We are being told a bomb threat has been made. More on @GoodDayAtlanta. #breaking pic.twitter.com/3kn6b8pcGT — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) May 23, 2019

A large police presence was seen near the grocery store.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

