- Police are investigating a deadly home invasion and shootout in South Fulton County.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Valley Brook Lane.

Police tell FOX 5's Alexa Liacko, the homeowner picked up a gun after hearing glass break.

There was a shootout, which ended up killing the suspected burglar. The homeowner suffered minor injuries while escaping the home.

No word if police are searching for other suspects.

