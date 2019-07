- A gunman is on the run after shooting two people at Atlanta's Five Points MARTA station Saturday night.

Police say two men got into a fistfight at the corner of Alabama and Broad Streets that quickly escalated to a shootout that sent one of those men and an innocent bystander to the hospital.

"During the dispute, one of the parties shot at the other," Atlanta police investigator James White said. "A female victim was struck in the crossfire and another male was also struck.

Both victims of the shooting were taken to Grady Hospital and are stable.

Now the search for the second gunman and another person of interest continues.

"A suspect is outstanding and he is believed to have fled the scene with another party involved in the dispute," White said.

White said the shooter was seen jumping into the passenger side of a car nearby. Police believe he may have a hip injury.

Investigators have not released a description of a getaway car or either person who they are looking for.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact Atlanta police or Crimestoppers.