- Police took a man into custody early Friday morning after officers found a woman’s body inside a vehicle outside the DeKalb County jail.

A police spokesperson told FOX 5’s Natalie Fultz the investigation started at around 5:15 a.m. when a man approached a Spalding County sheriff’s deputy outside the DeKalb Jail.

The man reportedly told the deputy there was a dead woman in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

According to police, the deputy who was at the jail to transport a prisoner from DeKalb County to Spalding County found the body of the woman who had been shot to death.

Police quickly responded to the call of a person shot, and took the man into custody.

Police believe the man shot and killed the woman, but don’t know where or why.

Investigating officers quickly put up crime scene tape around the jail parking lot early Friday morning.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man or woman.

