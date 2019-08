A fight broke out at Lenox Square Mall Saturday afternoon, causing a scare.

Police confirmed to FOX 5, there were no shots fired.

According to Atlanta Police, everyone involved in the fight left the location.

Officers are on scene working to restore order and search for suspects.

Reports of shots fired at Lenox Square are not correct. Officers responded to a fight and are on scene restoring order. — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) August 31, 2019

-----

