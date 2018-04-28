One person dead after plane crash in Forsyth County

- One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-engine crashed in Forsyth County on Saturday evening, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Forsyth County emergency crews are responding to the scene of a small plane crash along Highway 369 at Browns Bridge Road near Waldrip Circle, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff spokesperson Doug Rainwater.

The plane came down on the road at 5:15 pm on Saturday in a ditch on Browns Bridge Road and traffic was stopped in the area. The plane itself did not catch fire.

Two people on board were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A third person was killed by the impact of the crash.

A car was hit by the plane, but no one in the car was hurt.

Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene.

The NTSB is also on scene and will investigate the crash.