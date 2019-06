- Forsyth County deputies said a newborn baby was found Thursday night in a wooded area after being abandoned.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road after the caller said they heard a crying baby in the area. Once officers arrived, they found a white, newborn baby girl, who was left in the wooded area.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in their search for the child's mother.

Authorities are asking if anyone knows a woman who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, to please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087.

FOX 5 news crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.



