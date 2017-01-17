One child killed, two others injured in dog attack in Southwest Atlanta Breaking News One child killed, two others injured in dog attack in Southwest Atlanta Police said one child was killed and two others were injured in an attack involving three dogs Tuesday morning in Southwest Atlanta. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gideons Street. Police described the dogs involved in the attack as pit bulls that were not wearing collars.

Related Stories

- Police said one child was killed and two others were injured in an attack involving three dogs Tuesday morning in Southwest Atlanta. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gideons Street. Police described the dogs involved in the attack as pit bulls that were not wearing collars.

Officers said Tuesday morning that they had identified the owners of the dogs. The dogs lived about a block away from the scene of the attack, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether the owners would face charges.

UPDATE little boy died as a result of dog attack. Police say they've identified owner. This is one of 2 now in animal control custody pic.twitter.com/ZMuzNGK0RZ — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 17, 2017

Officers described the boy who was killed as five or six years old. A girl who survived the attack was hospitalized Tuesday morning with critical injuries. A third child was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses saw the attack as it was happening, and one man intervened to try to protect the children. He came out with a baseball bat in an attempt to stop the mauling.

Others in the neighborhood came to the scene with knives, witnesses said. Other children in the area also tried to come to the aid of the victims, police told reporters.

Police remained on the scene of the attack for several hours, gathering evidence and talking with witnesses.

MAN WHO CHASED DOG OFF KIDS: "I heard screams, ran outside." LISTEN - #breaking pic.twitter.com/JBHowVdMkg — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 17, 2017

The children were walking to their bus stop when the attack happened, according to a witness.

NEIGHBORS: group of children walking to school witnessed attacks. Dogs did not have collars. They chased them with bats away from kids pic.twitter.com/dQvgo9q8Qj — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 17, 2017

Officers responded to the scene and immediately detained one of the dogs. Two others were tracked down in the hour or two following the attack. Police said one of the dogs was acting aggressively and had to be put down. The other two dogs were detained by animal control officers.