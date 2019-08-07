< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">

<article>
<section id="story422652082" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422652082" data-article-version="1.0">Majic's Jarad J discusses the dangers of social media hacking after his own personal experience</h1>
</header> <!-- begin: STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422652082" data-article-version="1.0">Majic's Jarad J discusses the dangers of social media hacking after his own personal experience</h1> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422652082"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:15AM EDT<span></p>
</div> 07 2019 11:15AM </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422652082" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (Fox 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Sometimes a request you receive on social media from someone you know, isn't always what it seems to be. Majic 107 radio personality Jarad J told Good Day Atlanta his Instagram account was hacked over the weekend. Jarad says the hackers are reaching out to his followers posing as him, and asking for money. He also says they went as far as to contact him and let him know that they were the hackers, and asked him how bad does he want his account back.</p><p>Jarad reminds social media users why it's so important to be aware when using social media. Much of your personal information is used to make these accounts, and that gives hackers access. 